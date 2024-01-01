HOTKEY | HOTKEY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HOTKEY Quick Project Information
Welcome to HotKey, your gateway to a revolutionized digital finance landscape. Here, effortless trading fuses with AI-powered insights, all within a cohesive ecosystem designed for the modern crypto enthusiast. With HotKey, each transaction enhances your portfolio but also enriches the community, yielding dividends in ETH, wTAO, and eventually, in native TAO as well.You can find more information about HOTKEY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HOTKEY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HOTKEY (HOTKEY) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HOTKEY
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HOTKEY or access MEXC HOTKEY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HOTKEY to gain higher income. Trade HOTKEY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHOTKEY
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000