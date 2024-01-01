You can find more information about HOTKEY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Welcome to HotKey, your gateway to a revolutionized digital finance landscape. Here, effortless trading fuses with AI-powered insights, all within a cohesive ecosystem designed for the modern crypto enthusiast. With HotKey, each transaction enhances your portfolio but also enriches the community, yielding dividends in ETH, wTAO, and eventually, in native TAO as well.