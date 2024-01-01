The Graph | GRT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The Graph Quick Project Information
The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.You can find more information about The Graph history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GRT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold The Graph (GRT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GRT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy The Graph or access MEXC GRT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on The Graph to gain higher income. Trade GRT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGRT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGRT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000