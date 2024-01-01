You can find more information about GM Wagmi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

First ever GM (Good Morning) Token, which was 100% fully fair launched with no presale, no white list, and no team tokens. 50% of the supply was burnt at launch and the remaining 50% of the supply was added to liquidity on uniswap and locked with TEAM Finance.$GM was created to pay respects to Raj, the co-founder of SOL, who went down fighting for your right to say #GM.