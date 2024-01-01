FLOKI | FLOKI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FLOKI Quick Project Information
Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.You can find more information about FLOKI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FLOKI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FLOKI (FLOKI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FLOKI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FLOKI or access MEXC FLOKI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FLOKI to gain higher income. Trade FLOKI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFLOKI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFLOKI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000,000