Equilibrium | Eq Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Equilibrium Quick Project Information
Equilibrium is a one-stop DeFi platform on Polkadot that allows for high leverage in trading and borrowing digital assets. It combines a full-fledged money market with an orderbook-based DEX.You can find more information about Equilibrium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Eq Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Equilibrium (Eq) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Eq
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Equilibrium or access MEXC Eq and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Equilibrium to gain higher income. Trade Eq futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEQ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEQ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply12,000,000,000