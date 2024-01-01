ELON DOGE | ELONDOGE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ELON DOGE Quick Project Information
ELON DOGE is not just another meme coin; it's a vibrant community-driven project that blends cutting-edge technology with the lighthearted charm of internet culture. Our project is underpinned by a robust and secure blockchain infrastructure, ensuring transparency and reliability. The $ELONDOGE token serves as a medium for fostering community engagement, allowing users to participate in governance decisions and shaping the direction of the project.You can find more information about ELON DOGE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ELONDOGE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ELON DOGE (ELONDOGE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ELONDOGE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ELON DOGE or access MEXC ELONDOGE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ELON DOGE to gain higher income. Trade ELONDOGE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenELONDOGE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenELONDOGE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000