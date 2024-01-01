ELDA | ELDA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ELDA Quick Project Information
Eldarune is a Game Factory that builds Interoperable, medieval themed, blockchain games. Eldarune offers NFTs that can be used across multiple games. The factory is powered by the $ELDA token.You can find more information about ELDA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ELDA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ELDA (ELDA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ELDA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ELDA or access MEXC ELDA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ELDA to gain higher income. Trade ELDA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenELDA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenELDA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply600,000,000