EKTA Quick Project Information

Ekta is an EVM compatible layer 1 mainnet which bridges traditional industries, businesses, and assets onto blockchain through their self-developed NFT marketplace, hybrid exchange, and metaverse. Their mission is to bring the next million people on-chain, enable sustainable long term value, and empower everyone to profit with purpose.
You can find more information about EKTA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

EKTA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EKTA (EKTA)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC
English name of the tokenEKTA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEKTA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,000,000
