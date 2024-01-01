mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

EGLD | EGLD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

EGLD Quick Project Information

Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.
You can find more information about EGLD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

EGLD Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EGLD (EGLD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EGLD on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EGLD or access MEXC EGLD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EGLD to gain higher income. Trade EGLD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEGLD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEGLD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply31,415,926
EGLD Price CalculatorHow to buy EGLD

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM