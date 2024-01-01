You can find more information about EGLD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.