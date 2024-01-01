EGLD | EGLD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EGLD Quick Project Information
Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.You can find more information about EGLD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EGLD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EGLD (EGLD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EGLD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EGLD or access MEXC EGLD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EGLD to gain higher income. Trade EGLD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEGLD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEGLD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply31,415,926