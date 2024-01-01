You can find more information about DOGAMI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DOGAMÍ is an entertainment company that develops web3 games centered around the Dogamí, mystical 3D dog avatars imbued with spiritual powers. DOGAMÍ users can experience different interactive experiences in an immersive universe. The core product is DOGAMI Academy, a hybrid management game, in which users can train the best dog, participate in mystical obstacle courses and win $DOGA during competitive PVP events.