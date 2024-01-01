DOGAMI | DOGA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DOGAMI Quick Project Information
DOGAMÍ is an entertainment company that develops web3 games centered around the Dogamí, mystical 3D dog avatars imbued with spiritual powers. DOGAMÍ users can experience different interactive experiences in an immersive universe. The core product is DOGAMI Academy, a hybrid management game, in which users can train the best dog, participate in mystical obstacle courses and win $DOGA during competitive PVP events.You can find more information about DOGAMI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DOGA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DOGAMI (DOGA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DOGA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DOGAMI or access MEXC DOGA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DOGAMI to gain higher income. Trade DOGA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDOGA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDOGA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000