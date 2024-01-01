DEPC | DEPC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DEPC Quick Project Information
DePINC is a P2P digital cryptocurrency that utilizes the Proof of Capacity consensus protocol, based on the use of Burst's proof-of-space and Chia's proof-of-spacetime mechanisms, derived from Bitcoin. It aims to provide a green, efficient, and secure blockchain network.You can find more information about DEPC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DEPC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DEPC (DEPC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEPC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DEPC or access MEXC DEPC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DEPC to gain higher income. Trade DEPC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEPC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDEPC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply