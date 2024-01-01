Cryowar | CWAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cryowar Quick Project Information
CRYOWAR is a real-time multiplayer PVP arena NFT game developed in Unreal Engine and on the Solana network. Players engage in fierce multi-realm battles in an expansive Sci-Fi Medieval game world.You can find more information about Cryowar history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CWAR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Cryowar (CWAR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CWAR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Cryowar or access MEXC CWAR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Cryowar to gain higher income. Trade CWAR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCWAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCWAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000