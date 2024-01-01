Curve DAO Token | CRV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Curve DAO Token Quick Project Information
Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.You can find more information about Curve DAO Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCRV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,303,030,299