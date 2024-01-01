CRTS | CRTS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CRTS Quick Project Information
CRATOS is a V2E (Vote to Earn) token used within the CRATOS app, a real-time voting platform that has secured a total number of 350,000 downloads and over 150,000 users by far. Users can earn tokens as a reward by their activities on the app. The vote result will be displayed immediately with the geographic data and being recorded into the blockchain.You can find more information about CRTS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRTS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CRTS (CRTS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CRTS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CRTS or access MEXC CRTS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CRTS to gain higher income. Trade CRTS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCRTS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRTS
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000