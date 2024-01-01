You can find more information about Cantina Royale history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Cantina Royale is a top-down tactical arcade shooter game featuring both single-player and intense online multiplayer battles. It is the first Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn Metaverse game in the market with fully-modelled unique characters and NFT interoperability. The $CRT token powers the in-game economy of Cantina Royale, the number 1 multiplayer tactical shooter game on the Elrond blockchain - providing crucial economic utility like character upgrades, future NFT recruiting, and unlocking in-game assets and rewards.