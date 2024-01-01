mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Cantina Royale | CRT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Cantina Royale Quick Project Information

Cantina Royale is a top-down tactical arcade shooter game featuring both single-player and intense online multiplayer battles. It is the first Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn Metaverse game in the market with fully-modelled unique characters and NFT interoperability. The $CRT token powers the in-game economy of Cantina Royale, the number 1 multiplayer tactical shooter game on the Elrond blockchain - providing crucial economic utility like character upgrades, future NFT recruiting, and unlocking in-game assets and rewards.
You can find more information about Cantina Royale history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CRT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Cantina Royale (CRT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CRT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Cantina Royale or access MEXC CRT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Cantina Royale to gain higher income. Trade CRT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCRT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
CRT Price CalculatorHow to buy Cantina Royale

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM