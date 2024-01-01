CRH | CRH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CRH Quick Project Information
--You can find more information about CRH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CRH (CRH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CRH
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CRH or access MEXC CRH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CRH to gain higher income. Trade CRH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the token--
Withdrawal Status--
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit Status--
Issue Time--
Trading status--
Issue Price--
Max Supply--