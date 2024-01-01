CDT | CDT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CDT Quick Project Information
CheckDot is a solution for covering DeFi users. Each user can insure himself on the CheckDot decentralized protocol against the risks of Depeg, Oracle malfunction, Smart contract vulnerability, Hard depeg, Wallet exploits and Platform hacks.You can find more information about CDT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CDT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CDT (CDT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CDT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CDT or access MEXC CDT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CDT to gain higher income. Trade CDT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCDT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCDT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,897,808