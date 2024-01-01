BVM | BVM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BVM Quick Project Information
BVM is the L2 blockchain meta-protocol, enabling builders to launch their own Bitcoin L2 that utilizes DA (data availability) layer to solve scalability constraints on Bitcoin. This approach allows BVM to function as a general-purpose state machine utilizing Bitcoin’s security and data availability without additional network or consensus protocol.You can find more information about BVM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BVM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBVM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenBVM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000