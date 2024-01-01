mexc
BITCI coin is the main coin of Bitcichain blockchain. Bitcichain is private proof of Authority (PoA) Blockchain Network. Bitcichain is designed to provide blockchain solutions businesses. Every single token project is backed by realworld businesses. sports club, construction companies, energy companies etc. Every new business who joins the bitcichain network gets a private node to keep the blockchain decentralised. Most of the blockchain projects cover online and fintech solutions. Any business who wants to be on Bitcichain has to have physical real word assets. Energy company with energy plants, construction company with constructed estates, Sportclubs with players and teams etc.
You can find more information about Bitcicoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

BITCI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bitcicoin (BITCI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BITCI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bitcicoin or access MEXC BITCI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bitcicoin to gain higher income. Trade BITCI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBITCI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBITCI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM