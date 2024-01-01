AVA Token | AVA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AVA plans to tokenise the concept of loyalty reward programs using blockchain technology. The AVA token functions as the key to accessing web3 loyalty programs and provides perks to end users, such as AVA payment discounts, AVA loyalty rewards, gated access benefits, and more.
Launched in 2017, the AVA Foundation says their overarching mission is to create a decentralised and self-sufficient blockchain-based loyalty ecosystem with AVA at its core.You can find more information about AVA Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenAVA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAVA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply61,011,389