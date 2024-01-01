ARV | ARV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ARV Quick Project Information
ARIVA (ARV) has been produced for active use in global and local tourism, as well as travel networks in the near future. It runs as a fully decentralized worldwide B2C - B2B Travel & Tourism Network.You can find more information about ARV history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ARV Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenARV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenARV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000