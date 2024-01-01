Amino | AMO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Amino Quick Project Information
Amino Rewards is a cutting-edge, tokenized customer loyalty program designed to encourage and reward a healthier lifestyle. As an Amino member, you gain access to a world of exclusive benefits, including the ability to earn $AMO rewards while improving your health.You can find more information about Amino history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AMO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Amino (AMO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AMO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Amino or access MEXC AMO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Amino to gain higher income. Trade AMO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAMO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAMO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000