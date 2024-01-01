mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Mind Matrix | AIMX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Mind Matrix Quick Project Information

Welcome to M Matrix, the pioneering project that merges artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to offer seamless and intelligent code generation for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. At the heart of M Matrix lies its AI-powered code generator, revolutionizing DeFi development and empowering users with unparalleled capabilities.
You can find more information about Mind Matrix history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AIMX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mind Matrix (AIMX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIMX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mind Matrix or access MEXC AIMX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mind Matrix to gain higher income. Trade AIMX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIMX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAIMX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,000
AIMX Price CalculatorHow to buy Mind Matrix

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM