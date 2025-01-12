ZENZO Price (ZNZ)
The live price of ZENZO (ZNZ) today is 0.00113184 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.52K USD. ZNZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZENZO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.02 USD
- ZENZO price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.85M USD
During today, the price change of ZENZO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZENZO to USD was $ +0.0000711218.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZENZO to USD was $ +0.0006923738.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZENZO to USD was $ -0.0001948598144041747.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000711218
|+6.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006923738
|+61.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001948598144041747
|-14.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZENZO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-0.09%
+62.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZENZO is a all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. The primary vision is to facilitate adoption and awareness of both blockchain and cryptocurrency in the gaming industry. Within the Ecosystem, there are primarily 4 different elements: ZENZO Core (Blockchain, Coin, Wallet), ZENZO Arcade (Digital Marketplace), ZENZO Forge (Scalable Mesh Network), and the ZENZO Hatchery (Game Incubator). Each one of these elements offers a unique and separate approach to solve specific problems, while supporting the other elements. To learn more about the benefits of each of these elements, please visit the official website, https://zenzo.io.
