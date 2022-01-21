โทเคโนมิกส์ Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5)
ข้อมูล Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5)
wA7A5 is a wrapped version of A7A5. Since A7A5 is a rebasing token, and rebasing tokens are incompatible with some DeFi platforms like decentralized exchanges (DEXs) because their supply constantly changes, disrupting liquidity pools, we created wA7A5, that works without a rebasing mechanism, and it is compatible with DeFi platforms.
A7A5 is a rouble-backed stablecoin, maintaining a 1:1 peg to the Russian Rouble.
Fiat deposits in Roubles are held in top-tier banks with a correspondent network connected to Kyrgyz Republic and high overnight interest rates. A7A5 is committed to transparency: reserve reports are updated weekly, and independent firms conduct external audits quarterly ensuring full accountability and trust.
A7A5 generates revenue from the interest earnings and automatically distributes 50% of this income to all token holders at a random time each day when funds are received in bank deposits. No action is required from token holders to receive these distributions - just hold tokens in the wallet.
A7A5 leverages blockchain technology to provide users with direct exposure to the Russian Rouble. It enables various opportunities, including carry trade with other stablecoins and earning on providing liquidity on DeFi platforms such as Curve, Uniswap, and Convex.
A7A5 is a stablecoin issued in Kyrgyzstan by the company Old Vector, fully compliant with Kyrgyz legislation on virtual asset service providers (VASP) enacted on January 21, 2022 - the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic “On Virtual Assets” No. 12. The token is regulated under the country’s comprehensive digital asset framework, operates under state supervision, and meets all requirements for fiat backing, regular independent audits, and investor protection.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นWA7A5 สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น WA7A5 ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ WA7A5 แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น WA7A5กัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา WA7A5
อยากรู้ว่า WA7A5 จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา WA7A5 ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน