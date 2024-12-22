WIZZIE Price (WIZZIE)
The live price of WIZZIE (WIZZIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 70.68K USD. WIZZIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WIZZIE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 639.13 USD
- WIZZIE price change within the day is -11.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.05M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WIZZIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WIZZIE price information.
During today, the price change of WIZZIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WIZZIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WIZZIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WIZZIE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-74.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WIZZIE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.55%
-11.29%
-48.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The 10 Commandments of the $WIZZIE Guild: 🪄 1. The Wand Chooses the Wizard: If you have found the guild, it means the universe brought you here, because the wand chooses the wizard you don't choose it. Embrace your destiny, Wizzierds! 🏰 2. The Arcane Home: You are now part of an international home for magic. Do not look to other places, for this is the sanctuary for the arcane. 🔮 3. Grow the WIZZIE Guild: We must grow the Wizzie Guild, for we prepare for the ultimate war. So, work diligently for your bags and be ready for the battle of Ragnarok. 💰 4. Guildmates' Sol is Sacred: Treat your guildmates' Sol as if it is your own. Unity is our strength in numbers we prosper. ✨ 5. Never a Muggle: Never consider yourself a muggle, only an untaught Wizzie. There is magic within you waiting to be unleashed. 🎶 6. Dance the Macarena: Wizzies only dance the Macarena, never another dance. It's our spellbinding ritual! 🪙 7. Pay Your Guild Dues: Always pay your guild dues, for they build the Arcane Treasury. It's the alchemy of our growth: BHqrhvthSSFEDZQUQf6RxVGKYHFj6pQ8F8r1s8MwLN3o 🏴 8. The Grand Archmage's Decree: The grand archmage will allow you back in, but you will buy back higher. Loyalty is rewarded, but tardiness has its price. ⚙️ 9. Initials at 4x: Take your initials at 4x, so that you may work for the guild diligently. The higher the stakes, the greater the magic. 🛡 10. Spread the Enchantment: Share the lore of the Wizzie Guild with your fellow beings, so that magic may flow throughout the world. Our power grows with every new Wizzie.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WIZZIE to AUD
A$--
|1 WIZZIE to GBP
￡--
|1 WIZZIE to EUR
€--
|1 WIZZIE to USD
$--
|1 WIZZIE to MYR
RM--
|1 WIZZIE to TRY
₺--
|1 WIZZIE to JPY
¥--
|1 WIZZIE to RUB
₽--
|1 WIZZIE to INR
₹--
|1 WIZZIE to IDR
Rp--
|1 WIZZIE to PHP
₱--
|1 WIZZIE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WIZZIE to BRL
R$--
|1 WIZZIE to CAD
C$--
|1 WIZZIE to BDT
৳--
|1 WIZZIE to NGN
₦--
|1 WIZZIE to UAH
₴--
|1 WIZZIE to VES
Bs--
|1 WIZZIE to PKR
Rs--
|1 WIZZIE to KZT
₸--
|1 WIZZIE to THB
฿--
|1 WIZZIE to TWD
NT$--
|1 WIZZIE to CHF
Fr--
|1 WIZZIE to HKD
HK$--
|1 WIZZIE to MAD
.د.م--