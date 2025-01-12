Vertex Price ($VERTEX)
The live price of Vertex ($VERTEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 127.37K USD. $VERTEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vertex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.54K USD
- Vertex price change within the day is +11.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 991.39M USD
During today, the price change of Vertex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vertex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vertex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vertex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vertex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
+11.83%
-27.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vertex is a telegram bot that has be created to make it easier to swap for the average crypto enthusiast. We have partnered with a renowned technological liquidity provider that gives us access to 100's of tokens. The one stop swap bot made easy. Vertex is a combination of Convert and Exchange in the name and that's exactly what it does. Simple, easy to use telegram bot interface that requires no wallet connections and can be done straight from your phone. It's all you'll ever need when it comes to converting your currency to whatever chain you need.
