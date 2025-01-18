USDtez Price (USDTZ)
The live price of USDtez (USDTZ) today is 0.999146 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDTZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USDtez Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 242.60 USD
- USDtez price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of USDtez to USD was $ -0.0004622986069852.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDtez to USD was $ +0.0080942815.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDtez to USD was $ +0.0188217125.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDtez to USD was $ -0.0021472159607637.
|Today
|$ -0.0004622986069852
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0080942815
|+0.81%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0188217125
|+1.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0021472159607637
|-0.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of USDtez: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-0.04%
+0.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDtez (USDtz) is the first USD stablecoin and first FIAT stablecoin on Tezos. Fully-convertible, USDtz is backed 1-1 with FIAT, keeping full and transparent reserves and enabling a secure, scalable, and dApp programmable source of liquidity. Its contract and collateral reserve is audited monthly, with audit/attestation reports published on the USDtz website. USDtez is an open-source project built by multiple firms in the Tezos ecosystem, coordinated by StableTech (Tezos Stable Technologies, Ltd). StableTech is governed by Tezos Stablecoin Foundation — a non-shareholder foundation.
|1 USDTZ to AUD
A$1.60862506
|1 USDTZ to GBP
￡0.81929972
|1 USDTZ to EUR
€0.96917162
|1 USDTZ to USD
$0.999146
|1 USDTZ to MYR
RM4.496157
|1 USDTZ to TRY
₺35.52963176
|1 USDTZ to JPY
¥156.13654542
|1 USDTZ to RUB
₽102.412465
|1 USDTZ to INR
₹86.51605214
|1 USDTZ to IDR
Rp16,379.44000224
|1 USDTZ to PHP
₱58.39009224
|1 USDTZ to EGP
￡E.50.34696694
|1 USDTZ to BRL
R$6.03484184
|1 USDTZ to CAD
C$1.43877024
|1 USDTZ to BDT
৳121.396239
|1 USDTZ to NGN
₦1,556.29978398
|1 USDTZ to UAH
₴42.07403806
|1 USDTZ to VES
Bs53.953884
|1 USDTZ to PKR
Rs278.54192188
|1 USDTZ to KZT
₸530.32671388
|1 USDTZ to THB
฿34.39060532
|1 USDTZ to TWD
NT$32.83193756
|1 USDTZ to CHF
Fr0.90922286
|1 USDTZ to HKD
HK$7.77335588
|1 USDTZ to MAD
.د.م10.03142584