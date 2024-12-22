Tree Price (TREE)
The live price of Tree (TREE) today is 0.226535 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.97M USD. TREE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tree Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 130.25K USD
- Tree price change within the day is -1.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 101.37M USD
During today, the price change of Tree to USD was $ -0.0032710082068716.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tree to USD was $ -0.0278230740.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tree to USD was $ +0.1392000941.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tree to USD was $ +0.05903952339621508.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0032710082068716
|-1.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0278230740
|-12.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1392000941
|+61.45%
|90 Days
|$ +0.05903952339621508
|+35.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tree: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
-1.42%
-18.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Utility token for Tree News. The token can be used for a new subscription tier that lets users unlock all advantages that only TreeNFT holders could get until now.
