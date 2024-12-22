Skullcoin Price (SKULL)
The live price of Skullcoin (SKULL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 98.14K USD. SKULL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Skullcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.81 USD
- Skullcoin price change within the day is -8.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.00B USD
During today, the price change of Skullcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Skullcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Skullcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Skullcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Skullcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.83%
-8.80%
-31.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Skullcoin introduces a unique Find-to-Earn concept, creating a GameFi with a sustainable economy, focusing on skill-based treasure hunting. This Web3 game innovates Encrypted NFTs with two layers of information: public and private, to embed secret clues for players to discover, emphasizing strategy and collaboration. On-chain mechanics based on Verifiable Random Function ensure fairness in randomness.
