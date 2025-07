ข้อมูล Singularity (SING)

Singularity is an open, modular ecosystem designed for on-chain analytics and automation on Ethereum and EVM networks. It combines real-time trading event tracking (buybot), advanced data aggregation (trending, PNL, wallet scores), and revenue-sharing tools, all operated from proprietary infrastructure (including full node deployment). The architecture is API-first, with extensible components for Telegram, analytics, and custom DEX bots, prioritizing transparency and verifiability.