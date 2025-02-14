SENTAI Price (SENTAI)
The live price of SENTAI (SENTAI) today is 0.0019756 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.98M USD. SENTAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SENTAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 847.77K USD
- SENTAI price change within the day is -4.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SENTAI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of SENTAI to USD was $ -0.000101785736287176.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SENTAI to USD was $ -0.0015250845.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SENTAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SENTAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000101785736287176
|-4.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015250845
|-77.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SENTAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.76%
-4.89%
-32.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SENTAI, powered by Eliza OS and IoTeX, is an innovative AI agent that achieves deep interaction with the real world through DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks). It not only perceives the environment but can also control IoT devices in real-time, creating a complete physical AI ecosystem. SENTAI's core advantages include: Real-time Learning: Continuously optimizes its decision models through ongoing access to live data streams Multi-dimensional Perception: Integrates data from various sensors for comprehensive environmental awareness Intelligent Control: Autonomously operates various IoT devices, enabling intelligent management of the physical world Decentralized Architecture: Built on IoTeX blockchain, ensuring data security and system reliability This deep integration of AI with the physical world opens new possibilities for future smart cities, industrial automation, and other domains, representing the evolution of Physical AI.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
