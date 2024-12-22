Sandclock Price (QUARTZ)
The live price of Sandclock (QUARTZ) today is 0.113273 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 830.60K USD. QUARTZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sandclock Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 152.74 USD
- Sandclock price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 7.33M USD
During today, the price change of Sandclock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sandclock to USD was $ +0.0029801786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sandclock to USD was $ -0.0031074295.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sandclock to USD was $ -0.00138118454683173.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0029801786
|+2.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031074295
|-2.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00138118454683173
|-1.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sandclock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sandclock is a multichain DeFi platform with the objective of creating ultra programmable money by leveraging cutting-edge yield generating strategies. By splitting principal from yield and allowing users to subdivide either of them to create their own strategies, we unlock the programmability of capital. The design space is infinite: from investments into DCA vaults, corporate CSR management, zero-loss donations/investments/subscription services, to setting up DAOs that provide exit liquidity to NFT floor undercutters. As we want to onboard the next 50 million non-crypto users to web3, we have also put a tremendous amount of time and effort into being compliant, acquiring licenses (SOC 1/SOC 2 type II, FINRA, FinCen, CPO, etcetera), redesigning the crypto UX/UI from scratch, doing key management the right way, baking insurance into our products, and so on.
