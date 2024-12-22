What is QUEEN (QUEEN)

$QUEEN Coin is TikTok's newest viral memecoin! Over 10k+ TikToks in just 2 days, and it's only getting bigger. Fresh content drops nonstop as the QUEEN trend takes over. The 'Queen Never Cry' or 'Queen Don’t Cry' meme originates from the Korean webcomic The Ki Sisters. In a scene from Chapter 34, a mother whispers 'Queen never cry' to her newborn baby. The baby, initially crying, stops immediately, crosses her arms, and adopts a composed expression, leaving the medical staff stunned. The meme went viral on platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok, where users remixed the scene into various edits and paired it with popular soundtracks. The catchphrase 'Queen never cry' has become a symbol of female / human emotional resilience and has transcended gender / race boundaries as a reminder that we are stronger than our circumstances. As of the time of the writing of this description, the meme has surpassed 12 million views on TikTok alone. The project is a "meme" coin, supported by a strong community of ~2,650 holders and over 800 members in the project's telegram channel. The project also has a TikTok account, where the team is actively producing fresh content daily. The meme itself has garnered much online media outlet coverage - an example of such is included by link here (https://tribune.com.pk/story/2512723/queen-never-cry-meme-goes-viral-origin-traced-to-korean-webcomic-scene-with-emotional-resilience)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

QUEEN (QUEEN) Resource Official Website