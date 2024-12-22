What is Qmall (QMALL)

The QMALL token is a service token of the Qmall Exchange, the main application of which is to use it to pay a commission when using the exchange's services, including a trading commission, as well as to obtain additional privileges. The overall goal of creating a QMALL token that goes beyond a specific set of innovations is to provide a more balanced and sustainable ecosystem that takes into account the needs of its users. Having studied the market, we conclude that the main leaders of the cryptocurrency asset market are the representatives of East Asian countries and form their activity at the expense of the exchange. Qmall Exchange team, the Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange, set itself the goal of creating a token infrastructure that is technically and reputably consistent with the European format and convenient to use the community of Western mentality. Benefits of QMALL token: Exclusive opportunities for the community token; Passive profit with qBox; Buying goods and services from the Qmall Marketplace; Participation in voting for the development of the project

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Qmall (QMALL) Resource Official Website