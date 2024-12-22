What is Possum (PSM)

​Possum Labs is a team dedicated to creating new financial products which promote credible neutrality, transparency and collaboration. While these products may serve completely different functions, each one will have a positive sum nature (hence the name Possum). Each product will benefit all users at nobody’s expense. Using DeFi’s inherent composability, Possum Labs aims to create new financial products featuring greater capital efficiency and better incentive structures than what the current financial system can offer. Our first product, Portals, is slated to launch in Q4 2023. Each Portal taps an underlying yield source and unlocks future yield for depositors right now, instantly. Portals lets yield time travel; if you deposit $100 of a token with 20% APY, you can claim that $20 immediately rather than having to wait a year. The more a user claims upfront, the longer they’ll need to wait to withdraw their deposit.

