Playdoge Price ($PLAY)
The live price of Playdoge ($PLAY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $PLAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Playdoge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 120.90 USD
- Playdoge price change within the day is +0.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Playdoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Playdoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Playdoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Playdoge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.32%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Playdoge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+0.69%
-9.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PlayDoge is a mobile-based play-to-earn (P2E) game, transforming the iconic Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet, powered by the $PLAY token. In this 2D 8-bit world, your PlayDoge needs care and attention just like a real dog. Feed, train and play with your 2D Doge while guiding it through in-app mini-games to earn $PLAY tokens! Play through the PlayDoge app with your digital Doge companion and form a bond that can never be broken, neglect your Doge and he could run away or worse… resulting in your game resetting. Use $PLAY tokens to activate Play-to-Earn rewards for keeping your Doge healthy and beating the game levels!
