$NEVER is a groundbreaking project that brings the power of memes to the Solana network, revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with digital assets. Built on the Solana blockchain, $NEVER leverages the speed and scalability of Solana to create a vibrant and dynamic meme economy.

Key Features:

Meme NFTs on Solana: $NEVER introduces a unique collection of meme-inspired non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. These NFTs capture the essence of internet culture and enable users to own, trade, and showcase their favorite memes in a decentralized and secure environment.

Community-driven Governance: $NEVER is more than just a collection of memes; it's a community-driven project where users actively participate in governance decisions. Holders of $NEVER tokens have the power to propose and vote on changes to the platform, ensuring a democratic and inclusive ecosystem.

Liquidity Pools and Staking: Users can engage with $NEVER through liquidity pools and staking mechanisms. By providing liquidity to meme pairs or staking $NEVER tokens, users can earn rewards, fostering a dynamic and participatory community.

Meme Farming: $NEVER introduces the concept of "meme farming," allowing users to cultivate and grow their meme collections over time. The more active and engaged a user is within the $NEVER ecosystem, the greater their potential for cultivating rare and valuable meme NFTs.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: $NEVER is designed to be accessible across various platforms, making it easy for users to interact with the meme economy seamlessly. Whether through web platforms, mobile apps, or browser extensions, $NEVER ensures a user-friendly experience for all.

Dynamic Marketplace: The $NEVER marketplace serves as a hub for meme enthusiasts, providing a space for buying, selling, and trading meme NFTs. The marketplace is driven by the community, with decentralized features that empower users to set their own terms for transactions.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://neversol.xyz/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://neversol.xyz/

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา neversol (NEVER)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ neversol (NEVER) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 67.61K
อุปทานรวม:
$ 99.99B
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 79.38B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 85.16K
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0
โทเคโนมิกส์ neversol (NEVER): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ neversol (NEVER) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นNEVER สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น NEVER ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ NEVER แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น NEVERกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน