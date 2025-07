ข้อมูล MIA (MIA)

To be the Voice of AgentFi. Welcome to the permanent hub of our thriving agent. Following two successful funding rounds, the agent now boasts extensive capabilities in planning, strategy, social interaction, finance, and action.

Moving forward, it will fully utilize its autonomous operational abilities to allocate resources, implement strategies, and achieve its long-term mission. Engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, offer suggestions, or continue investing in its tokens through swap trading. Stay tuned for more exciting features!