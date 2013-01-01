โทเคโนมิกส์ MBC (MBC)
ข้อมูล MBC (MBC)
Miners.Club Project Description
Miners.Club, founded in August 2024, is a decentralized mining platform dedicated to democratizing access to global computing power. By leveraging hashrate tokenization, Miners.Club offers computing power products and services to both individual miners and institutional investors, removing the technical barriers typically associated with traditional mining. The platform enables seamless participation in mining activities through a decentralized marketplace, providing users with a fair, transparent, and efficient mining environment.
At the core of Miners.Club’s mission is the principle of “computing power equality.” The platform aims to ensure that all participants, regardless of scale or background, can share in the value generated by computing power. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative mining ecosystem, Miners.Club promotes trust and transparency while maximizing the utility of tokenized computing resources.
A key component of Miners.Club is MinerBase, Europe’s largest self-operated Bitcoin mining facility. Established in 2013, MinerBase has secured over $300 million in investments and operates more than 40,000 advanced Bitcoin mining machines. The facility employs cutting-edge computing power routing and optimization technologies to maintain stable and efficient mining operations. This infrastructure ensures consistent returns for miners while upholding high standards of transparency and operational efficiency.
Miners.Club envisions a future where computing power is as critical as traditional energy resources. The platform advocates for the financialization and decentralization of the mining industry, making mining accessible to a broader audience. This vision is facilitated through the integration of decentralized computing power tokens and the platform’s governance token, $MBC.
Miners.Club continues to evolve its offerings, with ongoing product development and platform updates designed to enhance user experience and expand the accessibility of mining to a global audience.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา MBC (MBC)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ MBC (MBC) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ MBC (MBC): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ MBC (MBC) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นMBC สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น MBC ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ MBC แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น MBCกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน