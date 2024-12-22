longevity Price (LONGEVITY)
The live price of longevity (LONGEVITY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 599.04K USD. LONGEVITY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key longevity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.92 USD
- longevity price change within the day is -2.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of longevity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of longevity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of longevity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of longevity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of longevity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.84%
-2.79%
-38.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$longevity the Desci DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization focused on health and longevity. It leverages blockchain technology to create a unique digital asset that fosters community engagement around themes of health consciousness. The secure, transparent, and efficient blockchain infrastructure supports a reliable and scalable platform for community interaction. As a DAO, $longevity empowers its members to participate in governance and decision-making processes, reinforcing its community-driven approach. Members are encouraged to engage in health-oriented events, discussions, and initiatives that promote wellness and longevity. $longevity not only functions as a digital currency but also acts as a tool for members to support research and charitable causes in the health and wellness sectors. This approach positions $longevity to make a positive impact on health and aging, demonstrating the transformative potential of decentralized communities in fostering significant health-oriented and social outcomes."
