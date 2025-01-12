KOLT Price ($KOLT)
The live price of KOLT ($KOLT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 106.29K USD. $KOLT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KOLT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.15K USD
- KOLT price change within the day is +5.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $KOLT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $KOLT price information.
During today, the price change of KOLT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KOLT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KOLT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KOLT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KOLT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
+5.33%
-26.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Kolt is the coolest cat character on Solana. Inspired by the Legendary drawings of Matt Furies' Boy's Club Comic. Now taking over the Solana Network. Kolt is a playboy, a moon chaser, and the most successful degen gambler. What makes your project unique The unique concept of truly a decentralized platform, renounced contract and exceptional development team backing the project have seen KOLT grow massively and achieve alot of success in a short time frame History of your project? We set out to create a community-driven token with strong tokenomics, transparency, and fun. Since then, KOLT has established itself as a leading player in the world of meme tokens, with a growing community and exciting plans for the future. What's next for your project? We're focused on building a strong and sustainable token economy that rewards long-term holders and fosters a vibrant community. What can your token be used for? Currently trading only, Utility provided will enable this token to be used freely around the world for payment systems
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
