KI Price (XKI)
The live price of KI (XKI) today is 0.00188336 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.08M USD. XKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 181.35 USD
- KI price change within the day is -1.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 576.63M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XKI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of KI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KI to USD was $ -0.0008067272.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KI to USD was $ -0.0010947683.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KI to USD was $ -0.003388608455795137.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008067272
|-42.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010947683
|-58.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003388608455795137
|-64.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of KI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
-1.62%
-22.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. Based on Cosmos-SDK, with a Tendermint core. The bridge is built through an ecosystem of real life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital. App is already live on AppStore and PlayStore.
