โทเคโนมิกส์ Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT)
ข้อมูล Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT)
Hunter is an AI Agent designed to help users identify airdrop opportunities, optimize farming strategies, gather on-chain insights across blockchain networks, as well as gather X insights. The agent leverages large language models, social media monitoring, and blockchain analytics to provide actionable intelligence to various communication platform. $DRPXBT the utility token of the ecosystem. By using the Hunter AI Agent, users can gain insights into emerging airdrops, discover profitable farming opportunities, and optimize their engagement with the broader crypto space.
The Hunter AI Agent is a decentralized AI tool that actively searches for opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem. It combines the power of data scraping, machine learning algorithms, and real-time market analysis to support its users in various ways:
- Social Media Monitoring: Integrated with platforms like X (Twitter), the agent identifies key trends, influencers, and emerging projects, adding social intelligence to its analytics toolkit.
- Airdrop Identification: The agent detects and tracks upcoming airdrops from various projects, providing detailed insights into eligibility and participation strategies.
- Farming Strategy Optimization: By analyzing on-chain data and identifying profitable liquidity pools and staking opportunities, the agent may help users maximize their passive income potential.
- Data Analytics: Hunter processes large volumes of on-chain data to provide users with insights into token movements, market trends, and arbitrage opportunities, helping them make informed decisions.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นDRPXBT สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น DRPXBT ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ DRPXBT แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น DRPXBTกัน!
