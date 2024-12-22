Hubble Price (HBB)
The live price of Hubble (HBB) today is 0.07341 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.02M USD. HBB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hubble Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.01K USD
- Hubble price change within the day is +0.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 68.24M USD
During today, the price change of Hubble to USD was $ +0.00035761.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hubble to USD was $ +0.0141087559.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hubble to USD was $ +0.0102772898.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hubble to USD was $ -0.00696014189805322.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00035761
|+0.49%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0141087559
|+19.22%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0102772898
|+14.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00696014189805322
|-8.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hubble: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.17%
+0.49%
+0.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hubble Protocol is an innovative DeFi protocol built on Solana. Users can deposit multiple assets to mint USDH at 90.9% LTV, yield positive interest on collateral deposits (earn while you borrow),provide liquidity in the Stability Pool, keep the system healthy by participating in our in-house liquidations, and on top of that users can hold and stake HBB, the protocol's native token. With HBB, users can: - Earn USDH rewards - Participate in the project's governance (coming soon)
