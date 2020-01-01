โทเคโนมิกส์ Global Dollar (USDG)
ข้อมูล Global Dollar (USDG)
Global Dollar (USDG) is a single currency stablecoin pegged to the US dollar that is regulated under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore (PDS) and will always be fully redeemable from Paxos on a one- to-one basis for US dollars.
USDG combines the stability and reach of US dollars with the added security and efficiency of blockchain technology. USDG is always available and accessible, offering high transfer speeds and programmability. USDG is always available for 1:1 redemption for US dollars, 24/7.
Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd. (PDS), the issuer of USDG, has secured full approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payments Institution (MPI) to offer digital payment token services. This approval aligns USDG with MAS' forthcoming stablecoin framework, positioning it at the forefront of regulatory compliance. MAS, a globally recognized prudential regulator, is known for its robust oversight of stablecoins and commitment to stringent consumer protection standards.
USDG's issuance will adhere to strict regulatory standards, including requirements for value stability, capital adequacy, redemption and par and comprehensive disclosure. Specific regulatory obligations include substantial capital reserve requirements, frequent regulatory examinations, monthly independent attestations of reserve assets, monitoring of operating procedures and annual audits of reserve assets. It also provides protection from bankruptcy by holding stablecoin reserve assets in segregated accounts held on trust by PDS for the benefit of USDG holders.
USDG represents the pinnacle of regulated stablecoins, offering unparalleled stability, security and compliance in the rapidly evolving world of digital finance.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Global Dollar (USDG)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Global Dollar (USDG) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Global Dollar (USDG): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Global Dollar (USDG) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นUSDG สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น USDG ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ USDG แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น USDGกัน!
