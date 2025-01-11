Glaze Price (GLAZE)
The live price of Glaze (GLAZE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.04K USD. GLAZE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Glaze Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 42.95 USD
- Glaze price change within the day is -2.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 846.18M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GLAZE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLAZE price information.
During today, the price change of Glaze to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Glaze to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Glaze to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Glaze to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+20.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Glaze: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.91%
-2.80%
-20.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$GLAZE is Memecoin on Solana network, Glazing is a slang term that's synonymous with dickriding and means to over-compliment and over-hype someone to the point of being seen as inferior to them due to hyperbolically cringe adoration. Glazing is a popular meme and niche reference, $GLAZE aims to tokenize the act of glazing and onboard it into the digital asset economy. Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GLAZE to AUD
A$--
|1 GLAZE to GBP
￡--
|1 GLAZE to EUR
€--
|1 GLAZE to USD
$--
|1 GLAZE to MYR
RM--
|1 GLAZE to TRY
₺--
|1 GLAZE to JPY
¥--
|1 GLAZE to RUB
₽--
|1 GLAZE to INR
₹--
|1 GLAZE to IDR
Rp--
|1 GLAZE to PHP
₱--
|1 GLAZE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 GLAZE to BRL
R$--
|1 GLAZE to CAD
C$--
|1 GLAZE to BDT
৳--
|1 GLAZE to NGN
₦--
|1 GLAZE to UAH
₴--
|1 GLAZE to VES
Bs--
|1 GLAZE to PKR
Rs--
|1 GLAZE to KZT
₸--
|1 GLAZE to THB
฿--
|1 GLAZE to TWD
NT$--
|1 GLAZE to CHF
Fr--
|1 GLAZE to HKD
HK$--
|1 GLAZE to MAD
.د.م--