โทเคโนมิกส์ Fluffington (FLUFFI)

โทเคโนมิกส์ Fluffington (FLUFFI)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Fluffington (FLUFFI) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล Fluffington (FLUFFI)

• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://www.fluffington.ai/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://www.fluffington.ai/Fluffi-Whitepaper.pdf

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Fluffington (FLUFFI)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Fluffington (FLUFFI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 122.31K
$ 122.31K$ 122.31K
อุปทานรวม:
$ 999.77M
$ 999.77M$ 999.77M
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 999.77M
$ 999.77M$ 999.77M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 122.31K
$ 122.31K$ 122.31K
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.014254
$ 0.014254$ 0.014254
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.00012176
$ 0.00012176$ 0.00012176

โทเคโนมิกส์ Fluffington (FLUFFI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Fluffington (FLUFFI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นFLUFFI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น FLUFFI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ FLUFFI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น FLUFFIกัน!

การคาดการณ์ราคา FLUFFI

อยากรู้ว่า FLUFFI จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา FLUFFI ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?

MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ

คู่เทรดมากกว่า 4,000 คู่ในตลาดสปอตและฟิวเจอร์ส
ลิสต์โทเค็นเร็วที่สุดใน CEXs
สภาพคล่องอันดับ 1 ทั่วทั้งอุตสาหกรรม
ค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำสุด พร้อมบริการลูกค้าตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวัน
การสำรองโทเค็นโปร่งใส 100% สำหรับเงินทุนของผู้ใช้
อุปสรรคการเข้าต่ำมาก: ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT: วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดของคุณสำหรับคริปโต!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน