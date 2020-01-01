โทเคโนมิกส์ Fluffington (FLUFFI)
ข้อมูล Fluffington (FLUFFI)
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Fluffington (FLUFFI)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Fluffington (FLUFFI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Fluffington (FLUFFI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Fluffington (FLUFFI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นFLUFFI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น FLUFFI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ FLUFFI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น FLUFFIกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน