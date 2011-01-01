โทเคโนมิกส์ First bitcoin kid (TPU)
This kid posted a YouTube video about Bitcoin in 2011 when he was 12yrs old and BTC price was only $8.00!!!
For the past 13yrs that video went unnoticed...
Now some solana degens unearthed this historic video and etched it into the blockchain as a memecoin...
The First Bitcoin Kid (TPU) project is an innovative initiative aimed at educating and empowering the younger generation about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and financial literacy. The project's name, "First Bitcoin Kid," symbolizes the idea of introducing children and teenagers to the world of digital assets and teaching them how to navigate this new financial landscape from an early age.
The core focus of the TPU (Tokenized Project Unit) model in this project is to provide a hands-on, interactive experience where participants can learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while also engaging with blockchain technologies in a meaningful way. The project typically incorporates elements like gamified learning, smart contracts, and tokenomics to create an immersive educational platform that makes the complex world of cryptocurrencies more approachable and accessible for young learners.
In addition to the educational aspect, First Bitcoin Kid (TPU) aims to introduce practical use cases for digital assets, allowing young users to earn, spend, and trade tokens in a controlled environment. This not only builds knowledge but also provides them with practical experience that could be valuable in a rapidly digitizing financial world. Through its innovative approach, the project seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital economies, helping to cultivate a new generation of informed digital natives.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา First bitcoin kid (TPU)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ First bitcoin kid (TPU) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ First bitcoin kid (TPU): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ First bitcoin kid (TPU) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTPU สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TPU ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TPU แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TPUกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา TPU
อยากรู้ว่า TPU จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา TPU ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
