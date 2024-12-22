Diamond Price (DMD)
The live price of Diamond (DMD) today is 3.33 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.78M USD. DMD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Diamond Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.23K USD
- Diamond price change within the day is -1.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DMD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DMD price information.
During today, the price change of Diamond to USD was $ -0.048607379519476.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Diamond to USD was $ -1.3149147690.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Diamond to USD was $ -0.5982601410.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Diamond to USD was $ -1.634721041748187.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.048607379519476
|-1.44%
|30 Days
|$ -1.3149147690
|-39.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.5982601410
|-17.96%
|90 Days
|$ -1.634721041748187
|-32.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Diamond: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-1.44%
-20.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Founded in 2013, DMD Diamond is constantly evolving and upgrading to new market conditions. Its 2021 upgrade — DMD v4 — features true decentralization, on-chain governance, fast transaction times, low fees, low carbon footprint, security, interoperability, and smart contracts deployment. DMD v4 utilizes the world’s first blockchain with a cooperative HBBFT consensus supplemented by a dPOS-based validator election. On top of that, DMD v4 is the first blockchain to implement a sustainable and endless reward mechanic with a low max finite supply of just 4.38 million coins.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DMD to AUD
A$5.2947
|1 DMD to GBP
￡2.6307
|1 DMD to EUR
€3.1635
|1 DMD to USD
$3.33
|1 DMD to MYR
RM14.985
|1 DMD to TRY
₺117.1827
|1 DMD to JPY
¥520.9452
|1 DMD to RUB
₽342.7902
|1 DMD to INR
₹282.8502
|1 DMD to IDR
Rp53,709.6699
|1 DMD to PHP
₱195.9039
|1 DMD to EGP
￡E.169.4304
|1 DMD to BRL
R$20.2464
|1 DMD to CAD
C$4.7619
|1 DMD to BDT
৳396.3033
|1 DMD to NGN
₦5,146.8147
|1 DMD to UAH
₴139.0941
|1 DMD to VES
Bs169.83
|1 DMD to PKR
Rs923.1759
|1 DMD to KZT
₸1,741.6233
|1 DMD to THB
฿113.5863
|1 DMD to TWD
NT$108.6579
|1 DMD to CHF
Fr2.9637
|1 DMD to HKD
HK$25.8741
|1 DMD to MAD
.د.م33.3666